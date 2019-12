SCRANTON, PA – A toymaker in Pennsylvania took a chance this year by introducing its first female soldier figurine.

BMC Toys in Scranton – one of the nation’s largest makers of little green army men – introduced one little green woman to the lineup.

After receiving an overwhelming response, the owner decided to expand the line – which will soon include twelve figurines of women in combat.

The first full line of female soldiers is expected to be available for Christmas next year.