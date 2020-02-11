Palmesano welcomes local Future Farmers of America to Albany

ALBANY, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Assemblyman Phil Palmesano was pleased to welcome area students participating in the FFA program to Albany.

The students were in Albany to participate in the FFA State Leaders Experience and met with Palmesano at his office in the capitol.

“Agriculture is our state’s number one industry, and it’s so encouraging to see a new generation of students who are passionate about farming,” said Palmesano. “Family farms have a rich tradition in our state. 98 percent of the farms in New York State are family farms, and it’s imperative that we take action to help preserve and grow our family farms in New York State. It was wonderful to meet with the students, and I’ll continue to support the FFA and its mission,” said Palmesano.