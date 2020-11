VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Vestal’s parking ban will go into effect at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, according to the Town of Vestal Police Department.

According to Vestal Town Law Section 14-85: “The parking of vehicles is prohibited in all town and county streets and highways between the hours of 2:00 am to 6:00 am during the period December 1 through March 31.”