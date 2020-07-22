Pedestrian injured after being struck by a car in Ithaca

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – One person was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car in on Ithaca’s West End.

This morning around 10:41 AM Ithaca first responders were called to the intersection of West Seneca and North Meadow Streets for a report of a car versus pedestrian personal injury crash. The unidentified pedestrian was transported by Bangs Ambulance to Cayuga Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ithaca Police Department would like to remind the community that there is heavier traffic during the warmer months, along with changing traffic patterns due to road construction. Always be aware of your surroundings and take great care when operating a vehicle or crossing roadways.

The incident is currently under investigation, anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to please contact the Ithaca Police department by any of the means below.