Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Tompkins County

TOWN OF CAROLINE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police report a 73-year-old man was struck and killed on Buffalo Road in the Tompkins County town of Caroline, Thursday. The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police identify the victim as Charles L. Mohler, 73, of Brooktondale, NY. He was transported to Cayuga Medical Center but died a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle which struck Mohler, 26-year-old Natalie G. Robertson, also of Brooktondale, has been charged with Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

She was released on an appearance ticket pending a later court date.

The incident is still under investigation.