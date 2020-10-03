Ithaca Police Department investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle

According to the Ithaca Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night at approximately 10:45 P.M. on Albany Street in the area of State Street.

The vehicle reportedly struck the pedestrian, causing them to roll onto the hood of the vehicle before landing back on the ground. The driver then fled the area in the vehicle.

An unknown bystander helped the pedestrian from the street and assisted in getting them to their nearby residence when 911 was contacted.

The victim was transported to a regional trauma center due to their injuries.

Their current medical condition is unknown.

The accident is currently under investigation.

The Ithaca Police Department is asking for anyone with any information to contact the Ithaca Police Department.