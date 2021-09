PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Dominique Burnett, 20, of Penn Yan was arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Harassment after a September 9 incident.

Deputies responded to an address in Penn Yan on Thursday, September 9 around noon, and Burnett admitted to shooting an individual with an airsoft gun. The victim refused emergency medical services.

Burnett was charged with Second-Degree Harassment and was issued an will appear in the Town of Jerusalem Court at a later date.