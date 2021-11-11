Pennsylvania cat travels over 200 miles to Fort Plain, NY

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Pennsylvania cat traveled over 200 miles to Fort Plain, New York after being found by the Montgomery County SPCA. The cat had a microchip in it and the SPCA shelter staff were able to scan the chip and find the cat’s owner’s information.

“When Dex first came to the shelter, we cleaned him up and went to see if he had a chip,” said Ashley

Weil, Shelter Manager for the Montgomery County SPCA. “Turns out he did, and in fact, his family’s

address and information were in the system.”

The family was contacted and came Wednesday, November 10 to pick up their pet.

The reason the cat was found was because of a microchip. For around $25 a miniature microchip in a tiny glass bead is inserted under an animal’s skin. The chip gives off a signal when scanned, which is connected to a unique identifier entered into a nationwide database.

“We’re just grateful that for Dex, he can go home to her family now,” said Mike Buckley, Interim

Executive Director. “I’m sure if he could speak, he’d have some interesting stories to tell about how he

spent the past few months!”