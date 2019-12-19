Pennsylvania “cheese throwers” in sticky situation

ERIE, PA (WICU) — A Saturday night of mischief is turning into a bunch of trouble for three teenagers from Erie County, PA.

The boys—two aged 17, the other 18—decided to work on their skills at flingin’ cheese, a prank made popular by YouTube.

After the boys were identified by witnesses and admitted to the crime, each was charged with disorderly conduct.

Pennsylvania State Police are taking the charges very seriously.

“Generally speaking, it’s graded as a summary offense, maximum penalty: 90 days in jail and a 300 dollar fine. But nobody gets jail time for this. Jail is reserved for the most serious offenses.” John Carlson, Erie Defense Attorney

If the charges stick, the teens will most likely have to pay.