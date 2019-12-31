Pennsylvania pig dies from disease that can spread to humans

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WGAL) — A pig has died in Lancaster County from a disease that can spread to humans.

The State Department of Agriculture says the death happened Dec. 16 at the New Holland Sales Stable in Lancaster County.

The pig came from a farm in Snyder County. It is believed to have died from a bacteria called “Strep zoo.”

While the disease can be spread, the Department of Agriculture says the threat is low right now. The Secretary says they do not see it as a significant threat but they are monitoring the situation very closely.

Other pigs that passed through the same livestock dealer have gone to slaughter.