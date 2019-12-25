Plane crashes at Cortland County Airport

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A small plane crashed on the runway at the Cortland County Airport after hitting a snowbank.

According to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, a small engine plane carrying only the pilot had been practicing take-offs and landings on Christmas Eve when it hit a snowbank lading about an hour into the practice session.

Deputies say the pilot was able to exit the plane on his own before being transported to a nearby hospital. Deputies say the pilot had a cut on his head. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

The plane, which is a 1966 Cherokee appears to be totaled, according to the sheriff’s office. The airport runway was closed for around three and a half hours before the plane could be removed and the runway reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.