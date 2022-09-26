BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after recovering two BB guns from a vehicle in the South Park Avenue Tops parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Tops at 1460 South Park Ave. just after 2:30 p.m. They recovered the BB guns, cuffed a man and transported him to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation, a BPD spokesperson told News 4.

No charges have been filed.

“Tops is cooperating with authorities re: this ongoing investigation. There were no firearms involved in this incident nor was there any threat to anyone inside/outside of the store.” Kathy Sautter, Tops Friendly Markets, public and media relations manager

This incident comes more than four months after a white supremacist gunman shot and killed ten Black shoppers and injured three others at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

In July a man from Lynnwood, Washington was charged in a separate case for calling the Tops store on Elmwood Avenue and threatening to shoot Black shoppers.