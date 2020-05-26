Police officer shot in New York state is expected to survive

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer in suburban Buffalo, New York, was shot four times and wounded early Tuesday while investigating a report of gunfire, police said. A suspect is in custody.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was struck shortly after 3 a.m. in Tonawanda. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is expected to survive, Capt. Fredric Foels said at a media briefing.

Events began unfolding about 1 a.m. when the suspect shot someone on a street near his apartment and fled, Foels said. The suspect returned home about two hours later and fired at police, he said.

“We were still at the first crime scene when we started to get fired upon,” said Foels, who was among those at the scene.

The officer who was struck has been a detective for 19 years, Foels said. Two shots hit his vest.

“I got up behind my car and got him to safety,” Foels said. “My car is shot up. The glass is out of my car.”

The suspect drove away in a silver car, pursued by police who rammed it a few blocks away and took him into custody. Officers said the suspect threw a weapon onto grass on the side of the residential street. A black rifle was visible in photos of the scene.

The officer who rammed the suspect’s car suffered a broken wrist, Foels said.

The initial shooting victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, he said.