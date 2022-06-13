MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for 17-year-old Timothy Trimm, Jr. of Massena.

According to Police, Trimm was last seen when he was getting on the school bus on June 6, 2022, around seven in the morning.

Trimm was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white washed jeans, and red sneakers. He is 5’9″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Photos of Timothy are included below.





Timothy Trimm, Jr., 17, of Massena



Those with any information are asked to contact New York State Trooper Law at 315-379-0012.