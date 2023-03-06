PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Scams are everywhere and seemingly getting worse all the time. And Penn Yan Police are warning of yet another phone scam making its rounds.

The Village of Penn Yan Police Department warned locals that people are falling victim across the country to a phone scam that appears to come from a “585” (Rochester-area) area code. According to police, the scammers pretend to be U.S. Border Patrol Agents.

Some calls will have a recorded message that says, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted,” according to police. Other calls will tell the victim there’s a warrant out for their arrest; or they may even request for personal information in exchange for bitcoin.

As always, police are reminding the community to never give out personal information (bank account, credit card numbers, etc.) over the phone. Plus, U.S. Border Patrol and other federal departments, like Homeland Security, will never ask for money over the phone, use bitcoin, or ask for gift cards.