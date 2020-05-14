President Trump to visit Pa. distribution center that has distributed millions of masks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The President is coming to Pennsylvania Thursday. He will be touring distribution center Owens and Minor in Upper Macungie Township, which is near Allentown.

Owens and Minor has been key in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has distributed millions of N95 masks and PPE to hospitals across the country.

The White House says President Trump is expected to start his tour at 1:45 p.m., and deliver remarks at 2:15 p.m.

This is the President’s second time in PA this year, as the commonwealth is again expected to be a battleground state in the 2020 election.

In 2016, he won Pennsylvania by about 44,000 votes, or less than one percentage point.

But with the President’s visit comes another protest, organized by people who disagree with how he’s handling the pandemic.

More than 100 cars carrying headstones are planning a drive by Thursday morning, in memoriam of the thousands of people who died of coronavirus.

The President’s visit comes just days after he tweeted that Pennsylvanians want their freedom, and that the commonwealth should open more quickly.

Still, the Governor says he welcomes the visit.

Abc27 will be in the Lehigh Valley for the big events, and will bring you live coverage beginning at noon.