Priest sentenced to state prison

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A priest in the Allentown Diocese will spend time in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Reverend Kevin Lonergan of Pottsville was sentenced to one to two years in state prison.

The 31-year-old must also register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law for 15 years.

Lonergan pleaded guilty in November of 2019 to indecent assault.

He was initially charged in August 2018, days after Pennsylvania’s grand jury report on clergy sex abuse, though the crime had nothing to do with the report.

Lonergan met the teen at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Allentown where she attended services, according to authorities.

He admitted to inappropriately touching her and sending her sexually explicit photos.