Prison sentence for woman who married NY man to get citizenship, then tried to kill him

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A woman who pushed her husband between a toilet seat and a wall, then slit his wrist with a straight razor in an attempted murder was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Thursday.

Olivia Raimo, 30, had married her husband to obtain U.S. citizenship, Rocah said. She attacked her 74-year-old husband in his New Rochelle home on Jan. 24, 2020.

The victim’s health aide, who arrived during the assault, was refused entry by Raimo, so she called police.

When officers got to the home, they could hear the victim screaming from the bathroom, officials said.

The victim later underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his arm, but he still lost all function in the hand.

“Violent acts are particularly heinous when they target the elderly,” Rocah said. “My office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to pursue justice for all vulnerable victims of crime.”

The pair had married in 2017. When they later met with an attorney to prepare for Raimo’s interview with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, they were told they’d have a hard time passing their marriage interview, Rocah said. The attack happened after the meeting with the attorney.