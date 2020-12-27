Pro-wrestler and Rochester native Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber) has passed away

(WETM) – Rochester native and professional wrestler, Jon Huber, has passed away at the age of 41. His death was announced Saturday evening on Twitter by All Elite Wrestling, the company he was currently wrestling for under the ring name Brodie Lee.

Huber made his professional wrestling debut in 2003 for Roc City Wrestling and has also worked for Chikara, Ring of Honor, Squared Circle Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, and other independent promotions.

Huber has wrestled at First Arena for the WWE as well as in the Twin Tiers on the independent circuit.

He is, perhaps, best known for his work in World Wrestling Entertainment where he wrestled under the name Luke Harper from 2012 until 2019. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut in March of this year as Brodie Lee once again.

He was a decorated professional wrestler, holding multiple championships across many promotions. Most recently, he was AEW’s TNT Champion.

Outside of the ring, Jon Huber was a father to Brodie and Nolan and husband to Amanda.