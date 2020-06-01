Protests in Buffalo more peaceful on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Protests took a more peaceful turn Sunday in Buffalo.

That night, a curfew across Erie County went into effect around 9 p.m., lasting through 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Still, a few dozen protesters showed up, but many were gone after being asked to leave.

The six who didn’t were charged with disorderly conduct and violating a curfew order.

Earlier in the day, city leaders say two people were arrested for painting graffiti on Buffalo City Hall.

In other cities across America, especially Minneapolis, protests have been raging on for nights. There, a man named George Floyd died while in police custody, leading to the firing of the officers involved.

One of them, Derek Chauvin, 44, faces charges of murder and manslaughter.

Regarding Buffalo’s protests, both Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Mayor Byron Brown say Saturday’s turned violent due to people from outside the area.

In between Saturday’s chaos and Sunday’s calmer display, there were volunteers out in the city, helping clean up the area.

It’s not clear if there will be another curfew in effect Monday night.

Watch the city’s update from Sunday night below: