RCSD after school program postponed due to budget shortfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District’s budget issues are getting in the way of some after school programs, and some parents of RCSD students are becoming impatient.

The Encompass program at School 33 has been postponed for a couple of weeks, according to School 33 PTA members. The program itself is fully funded, and the teachers are ready to go, but the district isn’t providing the transportation necessary for the program to function.

Encompass is an after school, extended-learning program and has been running for decades. Parents said they found out just a few days before school was supposed to start, that it would be postponed until further notice.

Joe Di Fiore is the School 33 PTA vice president. He said he found out through a letter sent home with his student.

“I think from a parents perspective we’re wondering why the line of communication isn’t being kept open with us and if the funding is there for the program and the teachers are ready to go everything in place and the district has already agreed to provide transportation well what’s the problem?”

Doreen Young, the treasurer of School 33’s PTA, said this program is important for many reasons.

“It seems like the first things that are cut are programs that deal with families and children,” Young said. “The issue might not be important on the totem pole, but it’s very important because we are in receivership.”

Being in receivership means the school is struggling and is being given a certain amount of time to improve performance.

The Encompass program is an extra resource for students to get help with their school work.

When asked for comment about this program’s status, RCSD officials said they hope to have more solid information by the time of their finance committee meeting on November 12.

A spokesperson for Encompass said this in a statement:

“EnCompass Resources For Learning is working with families and School 33 to explore parent pick-up and other transportation options. The afterschool program transportation issue has been communicated by RCSD as budget-related. We are hopeful that, working with the district and the school, we can secure transportation in the near future. “