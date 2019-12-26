Recycle old electronics for free

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10 / WETM-TV)- The holidays are a popular time to receive electronic gifts like televisions, computers or gaming systems. But, older electronics cannot be put in with regular garbage nor can be put in municipal recycling bins.

There are recycling companies that accept used electronics but in most cases, there are fees involved.

What some people may not know is that electronic companies like Nintendo of America, Samsung, LG, Dell, and Acer have a take-back program according to the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

It means depending on the manufacturer, old electronics can be returned to their company of origin- for free.

On the DEC’s website, there are 89 manufacturers that have a take-back program available for New Yorkers. The list includes a telephone number and a link to the company’s take-back program information.

Samsung makes the process for returning old electronics relatively simple and provides multiple ways for consumers to do so. Their Mailback Program will allow consumers to return electronics, including televisions up to 50 pounds through OEMtakeback.com.

A list of some of the more popular brands along with their take-back program phone number is listed below. Click on the company name to be brought directly to their website take-back program page. For a complete list of companies and accepted brands/products, visit the DEC’s website.