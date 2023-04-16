N.Y. (WETM) — New Yorkers can now register to volunteer at parks across the state for I Love My Park Day.

Saturday, May 6 is the 12th annual I Love My Park Day. State parks, public lands, and historic sites across New York will be hosting events to clean up and improve these spaces. Each participating location will host different activities, which could include cleaning up debris, restoring trails, restoring wildlife habitats, removing invasive species, planting trees, planting gardens, and more.

“Public lands belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors, and working together we can all take part in the stewardship of these special places for future generations to cherish and enjoy,” said Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Basil Seggos. “I Love My Park Day is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to join DEC and our State Parks partners to get outside and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards by helping to maintain and preserve the natural beauty of our State lands.”

Participating parks and trails in the Southern Tier include Catherine Valley Trail in Montour Falls, Two Rivers State Park in Waverly, and Canacadea State Forest in Hornellsville. Robert H. Treman State Park and Stewart Park in Ithaca will also be hosting events.

To register for an I Love My Park Day event, you can visit this website. An interactive map shows every participating location in the state. You can click on one of the yellow markers for information on each event, including the time and planned activities.