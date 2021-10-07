Remembering victims 3 years after Schoharie Limo Crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout Wednesday, friends, loved ones, and neighbors paid their respects to those who lost their lives three years ago. Many wiped away tears as they reflected on their memories.

“I just wanted to visit with some of the families again, it’s very heavy on our hearts,” said Maryanne Stasco, who lives in Schoharie. “And it was good to see them today. I hope to see a few more before the days over.”

Stasco lives right next door to where the crash happened, and where the reflection memorial now stands. While she and her husband were not home when it happened, she said her heart goes out to everyone who has been impacted by this tragedy.

“Just want to let the families know that we love them and are continuing to pray for them—for their comfort, for their encouragement,” stated Stasco.

A wreath and 20 fall floral arrangements created by the nearby Apple Barrel Country Store were placed at the memorial in Schoharie. A single rose was also placed by each of the victim’s names. Family members didn’t want to speak on camera, but said they miss their loved ones every day.