Rep. Owlett announces more than $320,000 in grants awarded to fire, EMS companies in 68th district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Rep. Clint Owlett announced today that fire and ambulance companies located in the 68th Legislative District receive more than $320,000 in state grants. These grants are funded by the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.

“Our fire and EMS personnel risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of our communities. They should not have to worry about being able to afford necessary equipment or maintain the quality of their facilities,” said Owlett. “These grants are one way the state seeks to alleviate some of those worries.”

The grants are awarded through an ongoing program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).

Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt. This year, the funding may also be used to offset revenue loss due to limited fundraising opportunities resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.

Grants were awarded to the fire and EMS companies Bradford County, Potter County, and Tioga County.