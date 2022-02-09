Rep. Stefanik pushes Gov. Hochul to lift school mask mandate

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Lawmakers are calling on New York State to life mask mandates in schools.

On Tuesday, February 8, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement regarding mask requirements in New York State schools.

This was following a statement from Governor Kathy Hochul saying that the mask mandate in schools would not be lifted. Congresswoman Stefanik’s full response can be read below:

“Kathy Hochul is doubling down on her authoritarian mandates and continuing her attack on New York’s parents, students, and schools. The science is clear – children are the least vulnerable to COVID-19, but Governor Hochul refuses to lift mask mandates in schools despite multiple Democrat Governors across the Northeast dropping their mandates. When Kathy Hochul doubled down on her mask mandates on children after the New York Supreme Court ruled them unconstitutional, she caused confusion across New York schools, because Governor Hochul would rather force the population least vulnerable to COVID-19 to continue masking than admit she was wrong. New York’s parents should decide what is best for their kids, not Governor Hochul.”

New York State’s mask mandate for public indoor spaces is set to expire Thursday if it’s not extended. Governor Hochul said earlier this week she would make an announcement regarding that mandate Wednesday.