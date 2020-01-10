Report says Ithaca Police did not fully investigate some reported crimes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the City of Ithaca released a letter stating the Ithaca Police Department did not fully investigate decades worth of reported crimes.

The mayor of Ithaca called it a “deeply troubling failure.”

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick shared that they included an array of reported sex offenses. The Attorney General’s office tells NewsChannel 9 that it appears one officer did not do her job, and did not follow up on a number of cases.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to police, as well as the mayor. The mayor did get back to us Friday afternoon by text saying he does not have anything to add right now because it involves ongoing personnel matters.

“Surprising is an understatement. It’s precisely because of my professional experience, or my experience in my professional capacity that has led me to draw a conclusion about the IPD generally that is undermined profoundly by this news and surprised is an understatement,” said Luke Fenchel, a criminal defense attorney.

The Attorney General’s office says the officer did not break any laws, but did not do their job right. Going forward, Ithaca Police will have new guidelines, including bi-weekly updates on open cases and daily briefings.

