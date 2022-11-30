ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Will Barclay has been re-elected for a two-year term as Assembly Minority leader. Assembly Republicans met with newly elected members in Albany for orientation to help them prepare for the start of the new legislative session in January.

“It’s a big undertaking,” said Barclay. “You come up to state government and there are 212 legislators and a governor. Just to know your way around the Capitol, I think it’s good to get them up here before session actually begins. They have to learn where their office is, they have to learn who staff is, council’s offices, how bills get drafted all that kind of stuff, so that’s what orientation will be about.”

Barclay said there are at least 12 new Republican assemblymembers, but he’s hoping that number gets raised to 15. That depends on the final outcomes of 3 races.

John McGowan, a newly elected member who will be representing Rockland County, spoke with political reporter Jamie DeLine.

“The last two days have been phenomenal meeting with the staff and meeting with my colleagues in Assembly and other newly elected members who will be joining me in January,” said McGowan. “This is my first time in the capitol building, in my life, so it’s a lot to take in. It’s an impressive building. Do you think about the history you think about all the laws having passed in our state. The members of the assembly in the Senate have gone through here—- it’s truly an impressive and inspiring place to be so looking forward to joining the Assembly in January.”

Barclay shared what Republicans are hoping to accomplish in the new year.

“We’d like to see changes in bail law, we’d love to see changes to raise the age law,” said Barclay. “We have to get away from this anti-police narrative, so that’s going to be our number one priority. We are going to continue to talk about it until reforms are made here in Albany.”

Democrats will have their new member orientation next week.