Residents evacuated after home explosion in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a house explosion on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Five individuals have reportedly been transported to UPMC Altoona. There are no confirmed fatalities at this time and one person is currently unaccounted for, according to emergency officials. Two adjacent buildings were also impacted by the fire.

The area from 12th street to 15th street has been evacuated. There were reports of a gas odor before the home exploded that Peoples Natural Gas (PNG) responded to. PNG was at the home when it exploded, according to AMED Director, Gary Watters.

Five people were taken to the hospital after a home explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Five people were transported to the hospital after a house explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Five people were transported to the hospital after a home explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Five people were transported to the hospital after a home explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Five people were transported to the hospital after a home explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Five people were transported to the hospital after a home explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Five people were transported to the hospital after a home explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Five people were transported to the hospital after a home explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Five people were transported to the hospital after a home explosion on Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

The scene is no longer considered an active gas leak. Multiple crews are on the scene including:

Logan township

Warriors mark

Duncansville

Pine Croft

AMED

Tyrone

Moshannon Valley EMS

According to PNG spokesperson Barry Kukovich, the company has multiple crews in the area trying to determine what happened and if any danger remains in the area of the explosion. PNG will have a better assessment of the situation between 5:30 and 6 p.m., according to Kukovich.

Altoona’s HAZMAT team has arrived on-scene of the Tyrone home explosion. — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) July 26, 2021

Details are limited at this time. WTAJ is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.