JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A ride share driver was shot by his passenger in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th, at around 4:30 a.m.

Johnson City Police responded to a physical dispute that was occurring on Floral Ave. While on the way, officers were advised that shots had been fired.

Responding officers located a 49-year-old male in his vehicle with gunshot wounds to his chest and back.

According to police, the victim was a ride share driver and the suspect became upset with him during a ride.

Police say that the suspect began to assault the driver while inside of the vehicle, before exiting the vehicle and shooting him.

A suspect description was immediately given to responding officers and at about 4:40 a.m. officers located the suspect, Jaeden Cunningham, 20 of Florida.

Cunningham was located near the corner of Floral Ave. and Burbank Ave. He was taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of a 9mm Taurus hand gun.

Cunningham has been charged with the following:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Attempted assault in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree

He was brought to Broome County central arraignment and remanded to the Broome County Jail.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening inquires.