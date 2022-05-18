ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- On May 16th, 2022, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fayette St. for an in-progress theft of an electric bicycle.

Police say a witness to this grand larceny attempted to chase after the perpetrators and helped responding officers in find them. One perpetrator allegedly threatened the use of force towards said witness during the

attempt of this grand larceny. Two suspects were found by IPD in the area of the 400 block of South Meadow Street in Ithaca.

Two Ithaca residents, Keith McFall and James Vanzile, have been charged in this criminal incident. McFall was charged with Robbery in the third degree, Grand Larceny in the fourth degree and Possession of Burglars tools. Vanzile was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree.

One subject was arraigned and released on their own recognizance. The other subject was transported to a regional hospital on an unrelated medical issue. Police have not said which subject has been arraigned and which one is in the hospital.