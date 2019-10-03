Rochester 13-year-old, step-father accuse RPD officers of assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester 13-year-old and his step-father are accusing Rochester police officers of assault after an incident in which they say they were maced and cuffed.

“Bottom line there are a lot of good police officers who have done a lot of good in the community,” said Charles Burkwit, the family attorney. “But that was not the case in this situation. Something went wrong. Something went terribly wrong.”

Officers responded to the Wendy’s on Lake Avenue after reports of a school bus on Thursday, September 19. There is where Rev. Lewis Stewart says 13-year-old Jusemir Mitchell and his step-father Jesse Noble were brutalized by the RPD.

“Police are coming and approaching the bus from the rear which the bus driver cannot see,” said Dashonda Watford, Jusemir’s mother. “As they approached the bus as my child is getting off they grab my child aggressively.”

Lewis says Mitchell called his parents to come pick him up after a fight broke out on a school bus. Mitchell’s mom says she couldn’t believe what happened when the bus driver told her she could not get her son off the school bus.

“They continued to mace my baby and they threw him to the ground as my husband and I stood over them screaming ‘he is the wrong child’ and they turned and maced my husband,” said Watford.

Lewis says Mitchell was detained for 45 minutes before police let him go.

Noble was charged with obstruction, harassment, and resisting arrest. His lawyer is working to get those charges dropped.

RPD officials say Noble “physically intervened” which is why he was arrested. The department released a statement Wednesday regarding the incident, saying in part:

“The Rochester Police Department’s Professional Standards Section is conducting a review of this incident and have reached out to those involved to come in and provide a statement.”

RPD officials say, so far, no one has come in to provide statements.