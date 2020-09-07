Rochester man charged with murder after Herkimer County shooting

WEBB, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say Stephen E. Swanton, 43, from Rochester was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder after an alleged weekend shooting.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, local police responded to a reported home invasion on Dan-Bar Acres Road in Webb, Herkimer County. State police say their investigation suggests that Swanton had an argument at a party down the road from his house that followed him home. During the verbal altercation in the driveway of his residence, Swanton allegedly shot both individuals with a handgun.

Police have identified the victims of the shooting:

Scott R. Krempler, 50, of Patterson

William J. Robertello, 55, of Oriskany

According to police, Krempler was pronounced dead at the scene. Robertello was treated for his gunshot wound at Upstate University Hospital and released.

Authorities say Swanton was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree attempted murder

These felony charges could be worth life in prison if Swanton is convicted, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines. Police say the investigation is ongoing.