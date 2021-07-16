Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, husband indicted on new charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband, Timothy Granison, are facing new charges after an indictment was unsealed Friday afternoon, to an unsealed indictment, officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced.

They are each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling — a misdemeanor in violation of the Rochester City Code.

Mayor Warren was previously indicted on campaign finance violations while Granison was recently arrested drugs and weapon charges after a drug bust.

According to prosecutors, the new charges announced Friday were the result of a search warrant conducted by law enforcement in a months-long drug ring investigation. That search warrant was executed at 93 Woodman Park, where Granison resides with Warren, the homeowner.

A pistol and rifle were found in the home where their 10-year-old daughter was left alone, resulting in the charges unveiled Friday.

Following Granison’s initial arrest in May, the mayor said she had a separation agreement with her husband and she said she did nothing wrong. She also said the investigation was politically motivated.

Granison previously pleaded not guilty to three felonies he’s facing as a result of the drug ring investigation, in which he’s charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree, Class B felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third degree, Class B felony, and criminal possession of a firearm, Class E felony.

Due to the campaign finance violations, the mayor was previously charged with two class E felonies; scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law 14-126(6).

Last month Warren was defeated by Malik Evans in the Democratic primary for Rochester mayor.

Warren returned to work this week after a weeklong stay in the hospital where she was recovering from salmonella poisoning.

City hall officials declined to comment on this story. Mayor Warren’s attorney has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.