Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra involved in Grammy award win

LOS ANGELES (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra was involved in a Grammy win, as announced on Sunday night, in Los Angeles, California. The record is called American Rapture, which is the record the the Grammys drew the nomination from.

Stare, Kondonassis, and the RPO. Photo by Erich Camping

The RPO was included for winning for the category “Best Contemporary Classical Composition” for Higdon: Harp Concerto, composed by Jennifer Higdon. RPO was one of the orchestras who commissioned the piece, according to a representative from the orchestra.

The recording was directed by RPO musical director Ward Stare, with soloist Yolanda Kondonassis playing the harp.

Stare, Higdon, and Kondonassis. Photo by Erich Camping

Stare said this in a video he released on his personal Facebook page following the nomination: