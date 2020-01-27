Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra involved in Grammy award win

LOS ANGELES (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra was involved in a Grammy win, as announced on Sunday night, in Los Angeles, California. The record is called American Rapture, which is the record the the Grammys drew the nomination from.
The RPO was included for winning for the category “Best Contemporary Classical Composition” for Higdon: Harp Concerto, composed by Jennifer Higdon. RPO was one of the orchestras who commissioned the piece, according to a representative from the orchestra.
The recording was directed by RPO musical director Ward Stare, with soloist Yolanda Kondonassis playing the harp.
Stare said this in a video he released on his personal Facebook page following the nomination:
“It is an incredible honor to be included among such incredible artists… Many people worked tirelessly to bring American Rapture to life. I would like to especially thank our soloist, Yolanda Kondonassis for her phenomenal artistry and renowned composer Jennifer Higdon for entrusting us with the recording and world premiere of her brilliant, inspired music. None of this would have been possible without the generous support of wonderful patrons – both locally and nationally – and the talents of our Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. We all share in tremendous pride of this accomplishment!”