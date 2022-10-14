ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Around this time of year, the garage of Adam Bierton’s Rochester home is lit up at all hours.

“I work my fingers to the bone, I barely sleep and that’s just what you do when you have a love,” Bierton said.

Such is the life of a master pumpkin carver.

“I always like to be different,” Bierton says. “I love doing different things that no one is doing.”

Bierton began carving pumpkins after graduating from the School of the Arts in 2001.

Ten years later, what had begun as a hobby became a job.

That job then turned into stardom when he won a season of Food Network’s Halloween Wars.

This year, he’s traveling to New York City weekly to give demonstrations at the New York Botanical Garden while viewers can watch him on Sunday nights at 10 pm compete in Food Network’s Outrageous Pumpkins.

Meanwhile, he still toils away carving the pumpkins sought after by celebrities and Fortune 500 companies.

“I get to play with my art and one of my favorite holidays and kind of share my passion and my love for this craft with the world,” Bierton said. “So who could ask for anything more?”

And if all this wasn’t enough, Bierton owns local fried chicken joint, Chick’N Out, meaning the man behind the jack-o’-lantern is really a jack of all trades.