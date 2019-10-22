Rochester teen sentenced to 50 years for double homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kyrell Gilroy, the Rochester teen convicted of shooting and killing two men last year, has been sentenced to 50 years and five years post release supervision.

Gilroy, 18, was convicted by a jury of two counts of manslaughter in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the deaths of 26-year-old Justin Siler and 24-year-old Markwaun Williams.

On Sept. 20, 2018, Siler and Williams were shot and killed on the corner of Wilkins Street. Gilroy was later arrested for both killings.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Gregory Clark, of the Special Investigations Bureau.

“I want to sincerely thank the Rochester Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case,” Clark said in a statement. “Kyrell Gilroy is truly a danger to society, and our entire community is safer with him in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement, “It is our hope that the friends and families of Justin Siler and Markwaun Williams can begin to heal knowing Kyrell Gilroy is no longer a threat to society.”