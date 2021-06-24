Rollback on alcohol-to-go policies may negatively affect growing CNY craft cider industry

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — After the New York State Liquor Authority changed alcohol-to-go policies following the state lifting all COVID-19 related restrictions, there may be some negative effects on Central New York’s blossoming craft cider and beverage industry.

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy released a statement about the matter, stating that many small businesses in New York State’s craft beverage industry relied on serving patrons alcohol to-go in order to stay afloat amid an economic crisis.

The executive order that instructed restaurants to implement COVID-19 capacity limits, state-approved guidelines and curfews led to a loophole for alcohol to be served to-go. This was also extended to allow statewide shipping and local alcohol deliveries that greatly benefitted these small businesses.

This could have a disastrous impact on the already-struggling craft beverage industry, as it would limit their ability to distribute products locally and statewide.