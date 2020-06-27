Ross Park Zoo sets reopening date

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local popular family attraction is getting ready to open just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

The Ross Park Zoo is set to open it’s doors for the first time this season.

Beginning with a members-only opening on Monday, the zoo will then allow the general public admission beginning Thursday.

The zoo has been closed due to the pandemic, and had to wait until the now-entered Phase Four to reopen.

With all the necessary safety precautions in place, and some new residents to show off, the zoo is ready to welcome back its guests.

“Then, just our new residents, like our Geoffroy’s marmosets. The Palla’s cats have moved down to their newest exhibits so visitors can see them. We have Penny, our Northern Tree Shrew, who is also new. So, we’re just excited, especially on beautiful days like today. We’re so used to seeing visitors, and the zookeepers out interacting with our community. So, I personally am excited to welcome people back in,” says Peppard.

Visitors over the age of 2 are asked to wear masks while walking the one-way, linear path set up through the zoo.

The zoo will be open daily from 10 to 4 with monitored capacity.