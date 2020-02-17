RPD investigating separate Family Dollar robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating separate robberies that occurred at local Family Dollar stores Sunday night.

The first one occurred at the Family Dollar on Portland Avenue just before 9 p.m.

The second one happened about an hour later at the Family Dollar on North Goodman Street.

Both incidents prompted a major police response.

Police say both locations were robbed at gunpoint by at least one suspect.

Officials say no one was hurt in either incident.

Police say it’s unclear if the two robberies are related and the investigation is ongoing.