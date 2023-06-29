SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What better way to begin the NYS Fair than with the hip hip icons?

Salt-N-Pepa will be performing on opening day, August 23, at 6 p.m. at Chevy Court.

Cheryl James (also known as “Salt”) and Sandy Denton (also known as “Pepa”) first linked up in the mid-1980s. They were Queensborough Community College students and Sears colleagues in Queens. Their coworker – and Salt’s boyfriend at the time – asked them to rap on a song he was producing, says the NYS Fair Press Office.

This will be the group’s third appearance at the Fair! Their last performances were in 2013 and 2015.

They’re known for their songs, “The Show Stopper,” which pushed them to national R&B charts, “Push It,” “Shake Your Thang,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man” and more.

“We are so excited to welcome Salt-N-Pepa back to The Great New York State Fair. These homegrown New York superstars embody the fun spirit and high-energy we love having on Opening Day of The Fair,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

The fair’s opening day is packed as it begins with Chubby Checker at 1 p.m. at Chevy Court, Steven page at 2 p.m. at Suburban Park, Salt-N-Pepa at 6 p.m. at Chevy Court and Lainey Wilson at 8 p.m. at Suburban Park.