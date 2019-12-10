Schenectady man sentenced to over 11 years in prison after stealing firearms

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- A Schenectady man has been sentenced to 135 months in prison for stealing, possessing, concealing, and storing firearms stolen from Target Sports, Inc., a federally licensed firearms dealer in Schenectady County.

Jose Fontanez, 38, has prior felony convictions for robbery and drugs, pled guilty on April 16, 2018. As part of his plea, Fontanez admitted that, on October 22, 2017, he and Christian Roman broke a window to gain entry into Target Sports and then removed dozens of firearms from the store, as well as ammunition and other property, making multiple trips to and from the store with the assistance of Dalmary Morales.

Fontanez further admitted that, after making an inventory of the stolen firearms, the two men hid them in a storage unit in Schenectady and, while on the run from law enforcement, enlisted accomplices in Amsterdam, New York, and Rochester, New York, to help retrieve and transport them to various locations in New York.

In exchange for their assistance, Fontanez and Roman provided some of the stolen firearms to their accomplices.

United States District Judge Norman A. Mordue also sentenced Fontanez to a 3-year term of supervised release and ordered that he pay restitution of $48,775.47.