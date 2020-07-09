Schenectady PD and DA probe altercation between officer and man under his knee

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department issued an update Tuesday after video circulated on social media that showed a city police officer using a knee-to-neck hold during an arrest.

The altercation took place Monday morning. Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud identified himself as the man on the ground in the video. He told NEWS10 ABC the altercation happened after an officer approached him outside of his home about an incident involving slashed tires.

When video of his arrest circulated on social media, protesters gathered outside the police station calling for justice.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford issued a statement Tuesday evening that provided an update on the altercation and Gaindarpersaud’s arrest.

Chief Clifford said an internal probe was begun by the Schenectady Police Department Office of Professional Standards where the officer’s body camera was accessed and reviewed as well as the video shared on social media. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office is also involved.

News10 has been reaching out to the mayor's office since Mon. for comment. I asked @schdypolice today about the body cam video & potential of press conf & was told body cam video still could come out "as early as today" but my q about press conf was ignored. https://t.co/Ri5jwj26yT — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) July 8, 2020

According to the police chief, Gaindarpersaud resisted arrest, and the officer, who was alone, was attempting to gain control of him. Chief Clifford said the officer gave multiple commands to “put your hands behind your back,” and he held Gaindarpersaud’s head to the ground long enough to get him handcuffed.

Chief Clifford described the officer’s maneuver as a knee to the head, not the neck.

In addition, Gaindarpersaud never lost consciousness and was given medical attention, the chief said. However, Gaindarpersaud told News10 he did pass out in the police vehicle, and believed he would have died if the maneuver lasted five more minutes.

In his statement, Chief Clifford asked the public to “be patient” and “that once all information is reviewed the appropriate action will immediately be taken by this agency.”

Knee-to-neck holds were recently banned in an executive order by Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy.

The chief said the body camera footage will be made public.

You can read the police chief’s statement in full below: