Schenectady police arrest 2 in connection to Sunday night shooting homicide

by: Johan Sheridan

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Schenectady police, they’ve arrested two individuals in connection with the August 2 shooting death of 31-year-old Jennifer Ostrander.

Police say they arrested Joel J. Johnson, 21, of Middletown, and a 17-year-old juvenile suspect—whose name is being withheld due to age—on Monday.

Both are charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. State sentencing guidelines indicate that convictions for these charges carry as much as 40 years behind bars.

The investigation is ongoing.

