Schenectady Police take a knee alongside demonstrators

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — News10’s Jamie DeLine was on the scene in Schenectady, where police joined a peaceful demonstration that showed solidarity with protestors.

  • Schenectady police and demonstrators raising fists
    Solidarity: Schenectady police and demonstrators raising fists. (WTEN)
  • Solidarity: Schenectady police and demonstrators walking hand in hand
    Solidarity: Schenectady police and demonstrators walking hand in hand. (WTEN)
  • Solidarity: Schenectady police and demonstrators hug.
    Solidarity: Schenectady police and demonstrators hug. (WTEN)
  • Solidarity: Schenectady police and demonstrators shake hands
    Solidarity: Schenectady police and demonstrators shake hands. (WTEN)

