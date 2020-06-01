Schenectady Police take a knee alongside demonstrators

WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
by: Jamie DeLine
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — News10’s Jamie DeLine was on the scene in Schenectady, where police joined a peaceful demonstration that showed solidarity with protestors.
#HappeningNow: In Schenectady, peaceful protesters kneel for a minute infront of City Hall. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/mSP8o9rl4I— Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) May 31, 2020
Right now in Schenectady, protesters are in front of the Schenectady Police Station chanting “ Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “I Can’t Breathe.” @WTEN pic.twitter.com/E5B91GDvSa— Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) May 31, 2020
Protesters have moved to the other side of the Schenectady Police Department. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/gHu8Ud1kmy— Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) May 31, 2020
Schenectady: Just a little while ago, protesters were chanting George Floyd’s name. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/sqF6xexaWp— Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) May 31, 2020
Protesters kneel and the Schenectady Police did as well @WTEN pic.twitter.com/lKaotrikXj— Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) May 31, 2020
#HappeningNow: A Schenectady Police Officer walks hand in hand with community members as they protest. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/blB7fj5Ptj— Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) May 31, 2020
