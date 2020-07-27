School districts to submit their reopening plans to the state by the end of the week

(WSYR-TV) — A huge week for school districts across New York is about to begin. By the end of business on Friday, school districts’ plans to reopen need to be turned in, and the state decides who gets a passing grade.

In order to reopen, schools need contingency plans. The state says schools have to have in-person, hybrid, and distance learning models ready to go.

Costs are climbing as the number of extra items needed for schools to reopen continues to grow.

For example, the Fayetteville-Manlius School District superintendent estimated his district would need 300,000 masks. Along with the masks, every school will need hand sanitizer too.

For students to be able to learn at home, Chromebooks are a must, and there’s been a shortage for some districts.

If kids are allowed back in the classroom, it will look much different.

The six feet of distancing is required by the State Education Department and the New York State Department of Health for school buildings.

Corning-Painted Post School District Superintendent Michelle Caulfield posted an update to the Corning-Painted Post Area School District Page over the weekend that,

Based on the New York State Reopening requirements and the Department of Health guidelines, we WILL NOT be able to return to school as normal. Corning-Painted Post Area School District Superintendent Michelle Caulfield



We will bring you the latest as we find out more about area school districts plans.