GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2022-23 school year has long since begun. At Charles R. Wood Theater though, it’s just getting going this week – and it’s coming in loud and full of verve.

“School of Rock: The Musical” is coming to Charles R. Wood Theater this week, in a series of performances put on by Glens Falls Community Theatre. The theater company operates entirely with community members stepping up and filling various roles to bring shows to life. Their production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical runs from Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 17-20. Tickets can be obtained through the Wood Theater, or the community theatre website.

“School of Rock” is based on the 2003 film of the same name, starring Jack Black. The musical tells the story of Dewey Finn, a washed-up attempted rockstar who has taken a job as a substitute teacher at a prep school. During his time there, he teaches a group of students the power of music, hard rock-style, with shredding guitars and amped-up energy. The musical adaptation debuted on Broadway in 2015.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $30, depending on the day. Glens Falls Community Theatre’s 2022-23 season started in September with a production of “Radium Girls,” a stage production adaptation of a film telling the true story of woman factory workers in the 1920s who played a role in understanding the cancer-causing attributes of radium. The season is set to continue in 2023 with performances of “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” and “Calendar Girls.”