Schuylkill County farm grateful for the rain, hoping for more

by: Julie Dunphy

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A farmer in Schuylkill County tells Eyewitness News he is thankful for just the right amount of rain and is hoping for more.

They say about a good inch of rain fell at Mar-K Farms from the tropical storm and they want 1-2 more inches every four days.

On their property they have:

  • 600 acres of corn
  • 170 acres of soybeans
  • 80 acres of alfalfa
  • 50 acres of wheat
  • 220 head of dairy cattle

