Steuben confirms 7 additional positive cases of COVID-19, 154 total

Secretary of Health: State not ready to reopen all businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Amid calls from Republican state lawmakers to reopen businesses in the state, the Wolf administration said the state is not ready.

While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise each day, the amount is not growing exponentially.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said this is happening because of the governor’s stay-at-home order and the closure of all non-life sustaining businesses.

“I understand the legislatures concern about the economy and the desire to stimulate the economy but now is not the time. Now is the time for people to stay home and for those non-essential businesses to be closed, ” said Dr. Rachel Levine, PA Secretary of Health.

Levine said the administration is working on a plan to reopen businesses but it just won’t happen now.

