Security breach on technology system in York closes City Hall, landlines down

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Someone breached the security system at York’s City Hall causing significant physical damage to the city’s information technology infrastructure, a spokesperson said.

The damage forced the closure of City Hall, shut down access to all city landline phone numbers, and limited services.

The breach happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers discovered Kevin Waller, 24, of Philadelphia on scene. Waller was charged with Burglary, Trespass, and Criminal Mischief in regards to this incident.

The spokesperson said in a press release that Waller was arrested in another jurisdiction for an unrelated issue on Wednesday.

Staff was working to repair the damage so some web services are available but city files and services are limited.

Phone lines for York City Poice Department York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services and Wastewater Treatment Plant are still working.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204 or yorkcitypolice.com.

SECURITY BREACH AT #YORK CITY HALL: Investigators say the city’s I.T. infrastructure was physically attacked & damaged. A suspect is in custody & charges are pending. Which information may have been compromised & which equipment was impacted has not yet been released @abc27News pic.twitter.com/fvtgEWs3ws — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) August 6, 2020



